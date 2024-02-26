Don't expect any big macOS design changes this year, new report warns

Apple's expected to announce a new macOS software update in 2024 but a new report says that we shouldn't expect any big design changes.

Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Every year Apple announces new software for its many devices and platforms including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and this year surely, the Apple Vision Pro. You can add the Mac to that list as well, and it's the upcoming macOS software update that has been discussed in a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter Gurman said that Apple is of course working on the 2024 Mac software update but there is bad news for those who are hoping for big design changes this time out.

Don't expect any big macOS design changes this year, new report warns 02
Open Gallery 2

9to5Mac reported on the paywalled version of Gurman's newsletter in which he mentioned that while there are some notable changes expected in the upcoming iOS 18 iPhone software update, things are going to be different on the Mac. We can expect a new update this year, but Gurman says that Apple's work on notable design tweaks has only just started and that the bigger update won't be ready until 2025 or 2026.

If Apple follows its usual cadence we cane expect it to unveil the next big macOS software update in June at the company's annual WWDC event. From there, the software will go through a months-long beta program with developers and public beta testers putting the software through its paces. Then, we should expect the public to be able to download the new software in September.

Little is currently known about what the 2024 macOS software update will offer, but Apple is continually rumored to be working on new AI features that could see Siri markedly improve.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$71.99
$79.99$79.99$79.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2024 at 10:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, 9to5mac.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags