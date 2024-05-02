Apple's May 7 iPad event tipped to see Tim Cook hint at big AI features coming soon

Apple is set to hold a streamed event on May 7 with new iPads expected, but a new report suggests Tim Cook will tease an iOS 18 AI upgrade, too.

Apple has confirmed that it intends to hold a streamed, online-only event on May 7 and there have been plenty of rumors about what that event will involve. We've been hearing for months now that Apple intends to announce a slew of new iPads, and that seems most likely. But a new report suggests that there could be something of a tease for what comes next, too.

That report, coming out of The Washington Post, suggests that Apple CEO Tim Cook will offer a hint at new AI features that will be announced later this year. More specifically, they're expected to debut at WWDC on June 10, with the company thought to have some big changes in store for iPhone owners. Those changes look set to be AI-based, although it's still unclear exactly what those new features will be.

The report doesn't suggest that Cook will go into details, simply saying that he will hint at new artificial intelligence features. Apple's iOS 18 and macOS 15 software updates are thought to be the biggest of the bunch this year, both benefiting from Apple's new focus on AI technologies. The company is thought to be in talks with both OpenAI and Google about using their generative AI technologies, but Apple is thought to have its own in-house solution available for some features, too. With the software set to be announced in June, Apple isn't expected to make any of the new updates available to the public until the fall.

As for the May 7 event, Apple is expected to announce new OLED iPad Pro tablets in both 11-inch and 12,9-inch configurations. The new tablets are expected to use M3 chips, upgraded from the M2, although recent reports have suggested Apple could also skip the M3 and go straight for the brand-new M4 instead.

Apple is also expected to announce two new iPad Air tablets as part of the event, both ditching the older M1 chip in favor of the M2 that currently powers the iPad Pro. The existing 11-inch version is set to be updated while there is also an expectation that Apple will introduce a new 12.9-inch option as well. This would be the biggest non-iPad Pro tablet to date, and offer a new alternative to Apple's best tablet at a price point that more people are able to afford.

Alongside the new iPads Apple is also expected to announce a new Apple Pencil and a refreshed Apple Magic Keyboard accessory.