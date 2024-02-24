It just got cheaper to buy a 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro in Canada and Europe, here's why

Buying a refurbished M3 14-inch MacBook Pro from Apple is now an option in Canada and a number of European countries for the first time.

If you're in the market for a new laptop and want to treat yourself to a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, doing so could now be cheaper than you first thought - especially if you're in Canada or one of a number of European countries. That's because the Apple Stores in those countries are now offering refurbished models for the first time.

The new move means that those in Canada, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK now have the option of buying a refurbished M3 14-inch MacBook Pro directly from Apple which makes buying cheaper than ever. And while these machines are indeed renewed rather than brand-new, the difference between the two is negligible.

Apple says that each of the MacBook Pros that it refurbished has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected to ensure that they work as if they were new and are in good condition. They're also backed by Apple's one-year limited warranty and those who want to add extra coverage can do so via the AppleCare+ program. Each laptop comes with all accessories and manuals as if it were new, although it will arrive in a plain white box rather than the normal retail one.

The prices that are currently being offered appear to be around 15% less than if the laptops were bought brand new, a saving that is well worth having considering the standard of refurbished products that are being offered.

Those in the United States can already buy refurbished M3 14-inch MacBook Pros of course, Apple started to offer them in its online store earlier this month.