Apple Music is making it easier to switch from Spotify and others

Apple Music might not be as big as Spotify but it's used by a ton of people all around the world. It's a popular music streaming service for a reason and it has some great apps available across just about every category of device. But there is always room for more users and Apple knows that making it easier to switch from Spotify, Tidal, and others is a key part of getting people's money. So it's working on doing just that.

A new MacRumors report notes that references found in the latest Apple Music beta for Android show that Apple is working on a new option that will allow people to transfer their music library and playlists from one streaming service and into Apple Music. The whole thing is powered by SongShift, a service that already offers similar functionality.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The feature isn't fully baked in yet and not all users of the latest Apple Music beta appear to be able to access it which suggests that Apple is still in the middle of doing some testing. However, it's a feature that could well be just enough to tempt people to take Apple Music for a spin, and its launch makes plenty of sense.

However, it's important to remember that Apple can and does change its mind and it's entirely possible that this feature will never see the light of day. That will likely depend on feedback during the beta process however, and with that now running Apple should already be learning more about the potential benefits of such a SongShift integration.