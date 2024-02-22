Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is FromSoft's biggest expansion, will have separate map

Elden Ring's new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has a $250 collector's edition and is handily the biggest, most ambitious DLC that FromSoft has made.

The upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21, 2024 for $39.99--that's the same price as most AA games. FromSoftware's horror maven Hidetaka Miyazaki had some interesting things to say about the expansion, confirming that Shadow of the Erdtree is the most ambitious post-release content to date.

In sheer size, SotE will take place in a special new map that's about a little bigger than the Limgrave region from Elden Ring. Miyazaki tells Eurogamer that the explorable areas will be a mix of large and compact.

"There of course will be large open areas [and] legacy dungeons, but we've also experimented with something a little more in-between these as well to bring a more diverse gameplay experience," Miyazaki said in the Eurogamer interview.

The story continuation, which sees the return of Malenia's brother Miquella, is also based around the existing lore that George R. R. Martin helped create. So we should probably expect Miyazaki's take on it to be as bizarre as possible.

"The DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is based on one part of that original mythos that he penned for us. It's not a brand new mythos that he's written specifically for Shadow of the Erdtree, he has not created something new which informed the design of the DLC. It's simply another part of the original story that we thought fit to tell as a new expansion."

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion also has a $250 collector's edition, and will come in various SKUs like a $40 base expansion, a $50 premium bundle, a $80 bundle that includes the base game and DLC, and a $100 deluxe edition.

The expansion will be out June 21, 2024 on all platforms.