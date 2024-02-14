Microsoft now forces you to install its internet browser to access Outlook

POPULAR

Microsoft has seemingly rolled out a fresh requirement for Outlook app users on Windows 10 and 11 - you must download the Edge browser.

Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Reports indicate that Microsoft has rolled out a new requirement for Outlook users on Windows 10 and Windows 11, and some users may not be very happy about the change.

Microsoft now forces you to install its internet browser to access Outlook 15615
Open Gallery 3

According to MSPowerUser, Outlook users on the aforementioned operating system versions will now be required to download and install Microsoft Edge to access Outlook emails. The move is certainly a strange one, with some users expressing concerns that Microsoft is forcing adoption of its internet browser in an attempt to increase Edge's dwindling market share. However, it remains unclear if the requirement was intentional or simply a technical requirement to run the updated version of Outlook.

The requirement was first noticed by Reddit users who were shown the above error message, which reads, "The new Outlook for Windows needs Microsoft Edge to be installed". Reports indicate that the culprit of the problem can be traced back to Outlook using Microsoft Edge Webview 2 for specific web functions. While the majority of Outlook users will already have Edge installed on their device, a portion of users who decided to uninstall the browser due to deeming it bloatware will have to reinstall it to access their emails via Outlook.

Microsoft now forces you to install its internet browser to access Outlook 11551
Open Gallery 3

At the time of writing, Microsoft has yet to comment on the new requirement.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2024 at 5:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pcworld.com, reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags