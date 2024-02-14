Microsoft now forces you to install its internet browser to access Outlook

Reports indicate that Microsoft has rolled out a new requirement for Outlook users on Windows 10 and Windows 11, and some users may not be very happy about the change.

According to MSPowerUser, Outlook users on the aforementioned operating system versions will now be required to download and install Microsoft Edge to access Outlook emails. The move is certainly a strange one, with some users expressing concerns that Microsoft is forcing adoption of its internet browser in an attempt to increase Edge's dwindling market share. However, it remains unclear if the requirement was intentional or simply a technical requirement to run the updated version of Outlook.

The requirement was first noticed by Reddit users who were shown the above error message, which reads, "The new Outlook for Windows needs Microsoft Edge to be installed". Reports indicate that the culprit of the problem can be traced back to Outlook using Microsoft Edge Webview 2 for specific web functions. While the majority of Outlook users will already have Edge installed on their device, a portion of users who decided to uninstall the browser due to deeming it bloatware will have to reinstall it to access their emails via Outlook.

At the time of writing, Microsoft has yet to comment on the new requirement.