ASUS unveils ROG gaming backpack designed for gamers on the go

ASUS has unveiled the new ROG Ranger Gaming Backpack 16, a new backpack designed specifically for gamers that are gaming on the go.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

If you are an individual that is constantly moving around, say commuting from work or university back to home and enjoy a nice relaxing video game to pass the travel time, you need a backpack to carry all of gear.

ASUS has literally got your back with its latest offering called the ROG Ranger Gaming Backpack 16, a backpack that has been designed with a gamer in mind as it contains all of the storage expectations that a gamer would want. The 18L backpack features an interior equipped to transport a 16-inch laptop along with other storage compartments such as side pockets for smaller peripherals, space for a headset, keyboard and power cables.

The backpack is also equipped with side pockets that can be used for umbrella, drink bottles or other smaller accessories. There is also a storage section located on the rear of the backpack that is designed to conceal valuable items such as keys, wallets, or identification. Furthermore, ASUS has thought of comfort, writing on its website listing that it comes with side-mounted collars designed to conform to the shape of the wearers neck and back, reducing the side-to-side motion as the wearer walks.

ASUS unveils ROG gaming backpack designed for gamers on the go 561651
Open Gallery 5
ASUS unveils ROG gaming backpack designed for gamers on the go 14141
Open Gallery 5
ASUS unveils ROG gaming backpack designed for gamers on the go 2511
Open Gallery 5

"It also features extensive mesh on the backrest and straps for more cooling and breathability, and an adjustable chest strap to keep the bag securely in place on any body type," writes ASUS on its website

ASUS unveils ROG gaming backpack designed for gamers on the go 65156
Open Gallery 5
Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] ($25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code])

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2024 at 5:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gizmochina.com, rog.asus.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags