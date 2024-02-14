Baldur's Gate 3 paves the way for more Dungeons & Dragons-based video games

Hasbro has reported it earned $90 million through its licensing deal with Larian Studios, developers behind the popular Baldur's Gate 3.

Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

The parent company of Wizards of the Coast, Hasbro, which owns the rights to Dungeons & Dragons, reported the licensing agreement with Larian Studios, the developers and publisher of the immensely popular Baldur's Gate 3, earned the company $90 million, and is being viewed as an indicator of the demand for more D&D-based games.

Baldur's Gate 3 paves the way for more Dungeons & Dragons-based video games 1465561
Open Gallery 2

Hasbro's financial report, while being somewhat somber with the admittance of a 15% revenue dip, contained some nice statements for fans of D&D-based video games. Looking at the financial report, we can see Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming segments increased its revenue by 10%, which was "driven by [an] increase in licensed digital gaming revenue behind Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios and Monopoly Go! from Scopely."

Hasbro's chief financial officer Gina Goetter said during an investor call that Baldur's Gate "had another healthy quarter" and earned "around $90 million of revenue" for the year in totality. Goetter went on to say that its expected revenues from Baldur's Gate 3 will taper down throughout 2024, but there is the expectation that revenue will continue to trickle in for many years to come. "We expect a long tail into 2024 and beyond for this mega-hit."

While there wasn't any information provided regarding a sequel to Baldur's Gate 3, the CEO of Hasbro, Chris Cocks said its popularity is a strong indicator that video games will assist the D&D business.

"Baldur's Gate 3 is just the first of several new videogames that will be coming out over the next five to 10 years that I think will continue to power that franchise," said Cocks

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2024 at 1:01 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:investor.hasbro.com, store.steampowered.com, pcgamer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags