Baldur's Gate 3 paves the way for more Dungeons & Dragons-based video games

The parent company of Wizards of the Coast, Hasbro, which owns the rights to Dungeons & Dragons, reported the licensing agreement with Larian Studios, the developers and publisher of the immensely popular Baldur's Gate 3, earned the company $90 million, and is being viewed as an indicator of the demand for more D&D-based games.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hasbro's financial report, while being somewhat somber with the admittance of a 15% revenue dip, contained some nice statements for fans of D&D-based video games. Looking at the financial report, we can see Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming segments increased its revenue by 10%, which was "driven by [an] increase in licensed digital gaming revenue behind Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios and Monopoly Go! from Scopely."

Hasbro's chief financial officer Gina Goetter said during an investor call that Baldur's Gate "had another healthy quarter" and earned "around $90 million of revenue" for the year in totality. Goetter went on to say that its expected revenues from Baldur's Gate 3 will taper down throughout 2024, but there is the expectation that revenue will continue to trickle in for many years to come. "We expect a long tail into 2024 and beyond for this mega-hit."

While there wasn't any information provided regarding a sequel to Baldur's Gate 3, the CEO of Hasbro, Chris Cocks said its popularity is a strong indicator that video games will assist the D&D business.