Apple News gains New York Times' Wirecutter absolutely free for everyone

The Wirecutter, part of the New York Times, has been added to the Apple News app and is completely free to all as a result of the addition.

Whether you're in the market for a new coffee maker or want to treat yourself to a new TV, the New York Times' Wirecutter can be a great resource for product reviews and roundups. But paying for it isn't something that people like to do - so it's sure to be a popular move that all Apple News users can now read Wirecutter articles for absolutely free.

Unlike similar deals that saw Apple News+ subscribers gain access to magazines, newspapers, and more, this new Wirecutter addition isn't one that is hidden behind the Apple News+ paywall. Instead, everyone who uses the Apple News app will be able to read Wirecutter content for the first time.

This is particularly interesting when you consider that the New York Times also owns The Athletic, a website dedicated to sports coverage. The Athletic is available in the Apple News app also, but only for those who have a subscription or pay for Apple News+.

Also of note, the New York Times proper yanked all of its content from Apple News back in 2020, making the arrival of The Atheltic and Wirecutter all the more interesting. There is currently no word on whether the New York Times will also be making a return to Apple News or Apple News+.

Those who want to read Wirecutter stories can open the News app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac and search fro "Wirecutter" to find it. There is also a subscription button that adds the Wirecutter content to your main feed so you'll see future new reviews and posts, too.