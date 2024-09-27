Amnesia app is a cure for macOS 15's repeated and annoying screen recording prompts

Tired of macOS 15 Sequioa asking you about screen recording permissions on a monthly basis for apps like Zoom? Here's a quick fix.

If you've upgraded your Mac to the latest desktop operating system from Apple, macOS 15, then you may have been seriously annoyed by the way screen recording permission requests now work.

Tame your screen recording permission prompts with Amnesia (Image Credit: Jordi Bruin / Antoine van der Lee)

The good news is that there's now a fix, sort of - not from Apple, but a third-party software developer that has produced an app called Amnesia.

To recap briefly, with macOS 15 the mentioned permission requests now happen repeatedly, so instead of having to grant an app that engages in screen recording - whether that's screen grabbing, or screen sharing in the likes of Slack - permission once, you're asked multiple times.

Actually, this occurs on a monthly basis, which some macOS Sequioa users have found pretty frustrating. (Although Apple did reduce the frequency of these permission prompts in beta testing macOS 15 - originally, the requests appeared on a weekly basis, can you believe?).

With Amnesia, you can put a stop to these requests on an app-by-app basis, and it's easy to do so. Going by the reviews, the Amnesia app is still rather rough around the edges, but it's early days.

The developer is happy to take whatever the buyer thinks is a fair payment for the application, including a payment of zero if you want a freebie, or aren't happy with the client - and that's a nice way to work. If you find the app useful, be sure to push at least a little cash the developer's way.

Support for the macOS 15.1 has just been added, even though it isn't out yet (but the beta is, of course).

Meanwhile, given the feedback and noise that's been made about this across the Mac-o-sphere, we're left wondering if Apple might just adjust the frequency of these reminders officially in macOS 15 - or whether head-in-the-sand mode will prevail. We shall see.

