10-year-old war film shoots its way into Netflix's global top 10 chart

The 2014 war film Fury, directed by David Ayer and starring Brad Pitt, has made its way on Netflix's Global Top 10 chart this week with over 3.3 million total views.

The film follows a five-man American tank crew who are tasked with going behind enemy lines to complete a dangerous mission in Nazi Germany during the final weeks of World War 2. Brad Pitt's character leads the team as a rough, tough, and battle-hardened tank commander, Don "Wardaddy" Collier; he stars alongside Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Pena, Jon Benthal, Jason Isaacs, and Scott Eastwood.

As of this year, the film is a decade old and is still finding new success on the streaming site Netflix. Between January 29 and February 6 of this year, Fury has been watched a total of 3.3 million times; that's a whopping 7.3 million hours! It ranked ninth in Netflix's Global Top 10 for the week, just ahead of Dennis Quaid's sports film The Hill, which is in its second week of the Top 10.

It should be no surprise, though, as Ayer's film received positive feedback when it was released for its lead performances and nightmarish combat sequences. The film sits with a comfortable 76% on Rotten Tomatoes score, and according to the Critics Consensus, "Overall, Fury is a well-acted, suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war that offers visceral battle scenes but doesn't quite live up to its larger ambitions."

Rotten Tomatoes' audience score for the film exceeds the critics' at 84%, which ranks among the best scores for David Ayer films.

Fury was also a critical success at the box office. The film grossed a total of $211 million worldwide, managing to nearly triple its estimated budget of $80 million. Fury is a film that well and truly deserves to be in Netflix's Global Top 10, and the fact that it's a 10-year-old film is a testament to how good the movie truly is.

