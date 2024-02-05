Joe Rogan locked down at Spotify with new deal worth $250 million

Joe Rogan has reportedly signed a new deal at Spotify, estimated to be worth up to $250 million and will bring the show back to YouTube.

Joe Rogan signed on for an exclusive deal over at Spotify in 2020, which was reportedly worth up to $100 million, but now the world's biggest podcast will be staying over at Spotify for an undisclosed amount of time and for reportedly much more money.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"The Joe Rogan Experience" will be staying over at Spotify, but according to reports from The Wall Street Journal, the new deal will include a revenue-sharing model based on ad sales that will enable Rogan to publish his podcast on multiple platforms. Under this new deal, Spotify will be able to control ad distribution across the multiple platforms the "The Joe Rogan Experience" will appear on.

Rogan confirmed the show was returning to YouTube in an Instagram post celebrating the new deal, "In addition to being available on Spotify, the show will soon be available on additional platforms like Apple, Amazon, and YouTube." The podcast has more than 2,200 hundred episodes and has featured a wide range of guests, each chosen by Rogan himself based on his personal interest in the guest.

The famed podcaster outlined in a blog post found on Spotify's website that, "I never do a podcast just because a person is popular. It's always from a place of"I think it would be cool to talk to that person." Rogan's curious nature, paired with his unbending condition that he will only interview people he is genuinely interested in talking to, is what has pushed his podcast to be the number one podcast in the world with more than 11 million people listening to every episode.