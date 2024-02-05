Microsoft's goal behind killing support for its most popular operating system is working

Microsoft announced it was killing support for its most popular operating system, and now we are starting to see the results of the announcement.

Published
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

It wasn't very long ago that Microsoft announced it was killing support for its most popular operating system, Windows 10, which was a clear bid to move users from the older operating systems onto the company's newer versions.

Microsoft's goal behind killing support for its most popular operating system is working 366614
Open Gallery 2

Now Valve has released Steam's latest hardware survey that showcase trends from December 2023, which show users are moving away from Windows 10, Microsoft's currently most popular operating system, to Windows 11. While Steam's hardware survey does show a shift toward Microsoft's latest operating system the wider market hasn't responded as quickly as Windows 10 still dominates with 67% market share compared to Windows 11 at just 26%.

However, looking at Steam's hardware survey for December we can see Windows 11 is used by 44% of surveyed users, compared to Windows 10 with 51%. A move of 4% represents millions of gamers shifting operating following Microsoft's end of support announcement for operating system, which will occur on October 14, 2025.

Notably, after Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 many PC's may result in up to 240 million PCs being sent to landfill as a result of Windows 11's strict hardware requirements, according to technology firm Canalys.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2024 at 9:35 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com, tweaktown.com, tweaktown.com, store.steampowered.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags