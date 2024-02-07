Apple issues warning over irresponsible Apple Vision Pro use

A Cybertruck owner has been caught using the Apple Vision Pro while driving, raising concerns about the dangers of not using the headset correctly.

A viral video of an Apple Vision Pro user wearing the headset while driving a Tesla Cybertruck has sparked concerns about the proper use of the newly released headset.

The now-viral video made the rounds on various social media platforms and even resulted in the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, taking to X to remind everyone that all advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times.

These warnings from the transportation secretary were backed up by Apple, which pointed to its user guide that states that Vision Pro users need to be aware of their surroundings at all times and "Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety." Furthermore, ChannelNews reports that Apple is introducing a travel model that enables limited functionality during plane movement.

As for any legal consequences, the Vision Pro falls into somewhat of a grey area. While many states do have laws against texting and driving, these laws specifically state that cell phones or television are prohibited. For example, in 2013, a Google Glass-wearing driver was ticketed, and when they were taken to court, the case was thrown out as the evidence presented wasn't substantial enough to prove the driver's Google Glass was on or if they were watching a video while driving.

It's likely as the popularity of these headsets begins to increase, lawmakers will introduce new road rules that specifically prohibit their use while driving, despite Apple clearly stating the obvious in its user guide.