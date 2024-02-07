This sealed Apple Vision Pro was signed by CEO of Apple Tim Cook, costs $28,000

Apple Vision Pro headset signed by CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, at launch day for Vision Pro in New York City in Fifth Avenue up for sale: costs $28,000.

If you wanted to spend $28,000 in a single transaction on something fancy, there's always an Apple Vision Pro that Apple CEO Tim Cook personally signed at the launch of Vision Pro in New York City.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holding the signed Vision Pro headset

One particular seller with such an item is throwing the signed Apple Vision Pro headset for $28,000 on eBay. The seller describes the item as: "This new era device is a rare gem signed by the amazing CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, @ Apple Flagship store, 5th Avenue, New York City. It is a valuable addition to any collection, especially for Apple enthusiasts. Apple & Tim Cook are well-known for their continuous leadership, innovative products".

The post continues: "This set is a signed technology masterpiece piece of history!!!!!There is no exception. This unit, the Vision Pro currently is an sealed box and come with a extra case box. The set adds to its uniqueness and makes it a must-have for collectors.🤍 Value will change over time on this signed unit".

There are no bids at all on the Apple Vision Pro for $28,000 -- which is exactly what the seller wants -- but it's a lucrative collector's item of the future. Apple's brand new Vision Pro sealed, signed by the CEO on launch day, could be worth quite a sum of money in the future... especially if past auctions are an indicator. We've seen the first-gen iPhone sell at auction for $60,000, while a rare Apple 1 went for $270,000+ on auction back in 2016.