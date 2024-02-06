Apple Vision Pro survives 8-foot drop onto the ground, still works with shattered front

Apple's expensive new Vision Pro headset has been drop tested because that's what you do with your new $3499 headset... right? That's exactly what YouTuber AppleTrack, aka Sam Kohl, did; check out how the VIsion Pro fares when it's dropped in his video below:

The new Apple Vision Pro headset packs a light seal that blocks light from coming into the headset and ruining your experience, but as Kohl notes, if you hold your Vision Pro by the light seal, the risk of dropping your expensive new headset is easy because of the magnetic attachment not being strong enough to hold the weight like that.

Kohl dropped his expensive new Apple Vision Pro headset from around 6 feet high, and the headset didn't crack. There were some scratches and small damage, but no fractures. The aluminum and downward-facing cameras weren't damaged from a drop of this height; however, the left speaker on the Vision Pro was damaged.

From here, Kohl walked into things, including walls, to see how the Vision Pro would handle someone accidentally walking into an obstacle, and the headset managed fine here. Onto the Tom Cruise-style standing on the couch, where the Vision Pro headset was dropped, and the front glass still didn't crack... impressive.

But... once Kohl dropped the headset from a ridiculous height -- standing on the couch, putting his arms into the air and dangling the Vision Pro -- did it shatter the front. Kohl peeled off the cracked glass layer, showing Apple's beautiful polished plastic front on the Vision Pro.

The sensors and cameras survived this assault, and the headset, in general, worked without a flaw. The only issue was the cracked front and the left speaker not working.

Not bad at all.

