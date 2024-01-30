Apple has reportedly already sold 200,000 units of its upcoming Vision Pro headset

Apple has reportedly sold close to 200,000 of its upcoming Vision Pro headsets, according to a source of MacRumors, with the company accepting pre-orders for its Vision Pro headset on January 19, so it's only been available to purchase in the United States for just 10 days now.

It was only last week that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units were sold during Apple's recent pre-order weekend, so sales seem to have slowed down in the last week. Apple's new Vision Pro headsets for launch day home delivery were all snapped up within hours of pre-orders launching, with in-store pickups for the Vision Pro diminished the day after.

We don't have any reviews from the media with the Apple Vision Pro headset just yet, with that coming on Tuesday... we should expect sales to increase once they get a proper look at the headset from the usual big names that get Apple hardware. But what about after that?

Well, Apple's super-advanced Vision Pro headset could see sales dip for multiple reasons: it's mega expensive at $3499, it doesn't offer as much "new" and "revolutionary" as something like the iPad did at the time, and is for a very niche market. 200,000 units being sold is a fantastic achievement for Apple's latest entry into a new market, but limited sales will occur just because it's a new and very expensive product... over time, and multiple generations, that will be interesting to see in the years to come.

The next 12 months of Apple Vision Pro sales will give the people who get them on their heads (and their hands), like developers, to actually make apps for the Vision Pro; Apple ships its new Vision Pro headset with its own apps, and only its own apps, there is no App Store for the Vision Pro.

Apple needs to have developers making apps for its Vision Pro ASAP, which makes sense... the company wouldn't have shipped any prototype Vision Pro headsets to many developers in the last 3-6 months, so having its own apps on the new Vision Pro that remember, costs $3499, makes sense. Out of the box, you're going to get a fluid, next-gen experience that is something Apple does uniquely, to say the least.

It'll "just work" while you'll have a slew of apps coming to the Vision Pro over the years, something that I'm definitely very excited to see.