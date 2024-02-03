Apple Vision Pro durability tests are surprisingly positive but you might still want AppleCare+

The Apple Vision Pro has been put through some grueling durability tests and while it did well, the $500 AppleCare+ might still be a wise move.

Apple's Vision Pro is now on sale and buyers in the United States are already sharing their first experiences with spatial computing and everything that it has to offer. But while most people are unboxing their Vision Pro and being as careful as possible not to damage it, not everyone is looking after it they way you might expect someone who just spent at least $3,499 to.

In fact, one YouTuber decided that the best thing to do was to see how long it took them to break their new AR/VR headset - all in the name of science. The result is a video that might be hard to watch but does go to illustrate how durable a Vision Pro can be - even if it's far from indestructible.

In the video shared above you'll see a Vision Pro knocked against a wall to try and simulate what would happen if someone accidentally walked into something while wearing their new headset. The tests aren't perfect, but they're a decent starting point and it turns out that the Vision Pro holds up surprisingly well. If there's one weak link it appears to be the Vision Pro's speakers, with those suffering more than most other components following some hefty bangs.

However, the Vision Pro definitely seems unlikely to survive too many drips with that being what eventually did for the headset. Surprisingly, even when the EyeSight display's cover glass was broken everything behind it continued to work, so that's worth noting. But the reality is that if you're at all worried about keeping that Vision Pro in the best condition you're likely to want to consider picking up the $500 Applecare+ coverage, just in case.