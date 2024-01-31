GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition Unboxing... Dark and Powerful

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is here and the all-black Founders Edition model looks incredible, ahead of our full review let's take a closer look at the card.

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition arrives as the third entry in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 sUPER Series GPU refresh and the second to receive a Founders Edition model after the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. Like that variant, this new SUPER model features a matte black finish that is stunning in person, shifting away from the bronze and chrome look of non-SUPER Founders cards.

14 14

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Usually, we kick off our review coverage with a deep dive into the Founders Edition, using it as the baseline for comparison to other GPU models. Unfortunately, due to a delay in arriving at TweakTown HQ (aka my office, which is currently overflowing with GPUs), we haven't been able to fully test it out - because we only have it for a couple of days.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our reviews for the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 16GB (which is an MSRP model) and the new beautiful MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G EXPERT (a premium model that draws a lot of inspiration from the Founders Edition design). And ahead of our full Founders Edition review, check out these snaps of the card.

14 14

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition cards.

14 14

14 14

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER arrives with an MSRP of $999, a 16.7% price cut compared to the GeForce RTX 4080 it replaces. Regarding specs, you're looking at a modest increase, with 5.3% more CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. Indeed, this means faster 4K gaming performance, but the big thing here is the price cut - which makes this SUPER release feel more like a relaunch than a refresh.

For a closer look at the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16G EXPERT and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER review discussion, be sure to tune into our Facebook Live Stream tonight, Wednesday, 31 January 2024, at 7:00:00 pm PST.

14 14