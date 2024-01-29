Elon Musk confirms the first human has received a Neuralink brain implant

Elon Musk has announced that the first human received a brain implant from Neuralink yesterday and is currently 'recovering well'.

The time has finally come, and while many people, including myself, may have thought brain implants were many years away, Elon Musk has announced that the first human has received a Neuralink implant.

In December, Neuralink announced at its event that it was preparing to implant its brain chip into human patients and needed participants. It seems some people put up their hands as the first human has received the implant. Notably, the human trials began after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the company approval for human testing, which is part of a wider study designed to assess the functionality of the brain-computer interface.

Now, Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink, has announced via his personal X account the first human has received a Neuralink brain implant and is "recovering well". Additionally, Musk wrote, "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," which can be translated to brain neuron activity. According to the National Institute of Health, cells use electrical and chemical signals to send information around the brain and body. These signals appear as spikes when fired by the neuron.

The idea behind Neuralink implants is to re-enable limb movement in people with quadriplegia or paralysis. Additionally, Musk wrote in a separate post the first Neuralink product is called Telepathy, and it will enable control of your phone or computer "just by thinking".