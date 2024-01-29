ASUS releases ROG Strix XG27ACS 180Hz refresh rate QHD Fast IPS display

ASUS has released the ROG Strix XG27ACS, a 180Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, Fast IPS panel gaming monitor.

ASUS's ROG Strix XG27ACS is now here, and the new 27-inch panel features a Fast IPS display, a QHD resolution, and a buttery smooth 180Hz refresh rate.

ASUS's latest gaming monitor offering has popped up on its website, and judging by its specifications, it's aimed directly at competitive eSports gamers looking to get an in-game edge against their competition. The ROG Strix XG27ACS is a 27-inch gaming monitor that features a Fast IPS panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync compatibility, a peak brightness of 400 nits, and VESA DisplayHDR 400.

Furthermore, the ROG Strix XG27ACS has an 8-bit panel that covers 133% of the sRGB and 97% of the DCI-P3 color space. Additionally, ASUS has equipped the ROG Strix XG27ACS with a 1/4" Tripod socket, a fully ergonomic stand, 120mm of height adjustment, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input with HBR3, and one USB Type-C port capable of delivering 7.5W of power.

Lastly, the ROG Strix XG27ACS also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and many of ASUS's propriety gaming monitor software features such as ROG Gaming A.I. technology for Dynamic Crosshair, Dynamic Shadow Boost, and Variable OVerdrive, GamePlus, GameVisual, Trace Free technology, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync), DisplayWidget Center, etc.

