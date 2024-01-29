LG officially launches the $900 27GS95QE UltraGear OLED gaming monitor in the US

CES 2024 was littered with new OLED gaming monitors, arguably too many to remember, and one from LG has hit the market in the United States - the 27GS95QE

Now officially launched in the US for $900, the UltraGear 27GS95QE is a 27-inch OLED panel that sports a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, a 2560 x 1440p resolution, 0.03ms response time, a typical brightness of 275 nits, HDR10 + VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification. Additionally, LG's most recently launched gaming monitor comes with NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and a color space coverage of 98.5% of DCi-P3.

Furthermore, for those worrying about OLED burn-in, which shouldn't be a worry unless you are playing one game 24/7, there is a 2-year warranty that covers all internal and functional parts of the monitor, including the OLED Display Panel. As for connectivity, LG has outfitted the 27GS95QE with a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4-pole headphone jack that supports DTS Headphone:X, enabling 3D audio. The gaming monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.2 Type-A downstream ports, and one USB 3.2 Type_B upstream port.

For more information on this monitor, check out this link here.