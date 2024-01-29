LG officially launches the $900 27GS95QE UltraGear OLED gaming monitor in the US

LG has officially launched the 27GS95QE, a 27-inch UltraGear OLED 2560 x 1440 resolution, 0.03 ms GTG response time gaming monitor in the US.

CES 2024 was littered with new OLED gaming monitors, arguably too many to remember, and one from LG has hit the market in the United States - the 27GS95QE

Now officially launched in the US for $900, the UltraGear 27GS95QE is a 27-inch OLED panel that sports a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, a 2560 x 1440p resolution, 0.03ms response time, a typical brightness of 275 nits, HDR10 + VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification. Additionally, LG's most recently launched gaming monitor comes with NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and a color space coverage of 98.5% of DCi-P3.

Furthermore, for those worrying about OLED burn-in, which shouldn't be a worry unless you are playing one game 24/7, there is a 2-year warranty that covers all internal and functional parts of the monitor, including the OLED Display Panel. As for connectivity, LG has outfitted the 27GS95QE with a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4-pole headphone jack that supports DTS Headphone:X, enabling 3D audio. The gaming monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.2 Type-A downstream ports, and one USB 3.2 Type_B upstream port.

NEWS SOURCES:displayspecifications.com, lg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

