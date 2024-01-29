Nintendo Switch 2 slated to launch without its best rumored feature

An industry analyst has predicted that Nintendo's next console will launch with an 8-inch LCD screen, and in its first year, 10 million will be made.

For many months now, we have been hearing rumors surrounding Nintendo's next-generation console, presumably called the Nintendo Switch 2, and those rumors pointed toward the adoption of an OLED panel.

With the rise in OLED panels illustrated by the myriad of new OLED gaming monitors announced at CES 2024, many gave credence to the idea of the Nintendo Switch 2 arriving with a gorgeous OLED display. However, not everyone is convinced as new information from Takashi Mochizuki, a reporter from Bloomberg, and Market research firm Omdia's analyst Hiroshi Hayase indicate the next-generation console will arrive with an 8-inch LCD screen.

According to reports that cite display shipment data, Nintendo is planning on manufacturing 10 million units of the next-gen console in the first fiscal year, and these units won't feature an OLED panel. However, that doesn't rule out OLED altogether, as Omdia says, "not for this year," which seems to allude to a second next-generation console including an OLED panel.

Previous rumors about Nintendo's console suggested the developer showcased the console to developers and publishers at the last Gamescom and that it would feature an NVIDIA Tegra 239 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, 1920 x 1080p resolution, DLSS, and RayTracing support. The expected price is currently sitting at $399.