Rocksteady presses the beat a game button, Suicide Squad game launches with 'auto complete' bug

The new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches with the worst possible bug to afflict a live service game: The game had totally beaten itself.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched in early access with a devastating bug: The game has beaten itself.

Today, Rocksteady released its new Suicide Squad; Kill the Justice League live service game into early access. The launch didn't go smoothly. Just one hour after release, Rocksteady had to pull the game for a very odd reason. It turns out the supervillain co-op action game had completed itself, beating all story missions.

Obviously, the game wasn't really playable at that point. This also happens to be one of the most disastrous things that could happen with an engagement-driven live service game--the entire point of those games is to keep players grinding for as long as possible. If everything is already beaten, there's no reason to even play.

Here's what Rocksteady said earlier this morning:

"We're aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion.

"To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers.

"During this time the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information.

"We apologise for the inconvenience."

Luckily, the studio found a fix as of 1:30PM EST:

"We have identified the problem that was affecting player profiles and are currently testing a fix. We hope to implement it and have the game back online as soon as possible."

Controversy has swirled the Suicide Squad project from the get-go due to its always-online nature and fans' desire for a new Arkham-style singleplayer game. The controversy has intensified when it was revealed that Rocksteady is not delivering review codes to specific outlets.

