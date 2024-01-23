Apple's iOS 17.3 & macOS Sonoma 14.3 updates bring security fixes for exploited vulnerabilities

Apple's latest iOS 17.3 and macOS Sonoma 14.3 software updates include fixes for security issues that might have been exploited in the wild.

If you're an iPhone or Mac owner you might want to consider downloading new software updates that are available as of yesterday with Apple confirming that they both include security fixes. What's more, those security fixes relate to a vulnerability that may have been actively exploited in the wild.

The two software updates in question include iOS 17.3 for the iPhone and macOS 14.3 for the Mac, with both software updates now available for download via their respective software update mechanisms.

MacRumors reports that the fixes themselves both relate to a WebKit bug that could potentially allow maliciously crafted content to cause arbitrary code to be run on the devices in question. Apple's security webpage notes that it is aware of reports that the vulnerability could have been exploited which makes it all the more important that people update their devices as as soon as possible.

The new software updates also include other fixes included other security patches relating to various aspects of the operating system. In the case of iOS 17.3, fixes to the Neural Engine, kernel, Mail, Shortcuts, and others are all included.

As for new features, both of these updates include support for Apple Music shared collaborative playlists while iOS 17.3 also includes a new feature designed to help keep people's Apple ID accounts safe even if an iPhone is stolen and the thief knows their passcode.

It's always worth downloading the latest versions of Apple's software to ensure that you benefit from the latest fixes and updated features, and this instance is no different.