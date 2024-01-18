Indiana Jones and the Great Circle confirmed Xbox exclusive, won't launch on PlayStation

MachineGames new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game will apparently be exclusive to Xbox and PC, will not release on PlayStation consoles.

The new Indiana Jones game apparently will not release on PlayStation consoles at launch--if ever.

Today, MachineGames and Bethesda revealed their new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game. The project stars Harrison Ford, and takes players on a swashbuckling first-person adventure set between Raiders and The Last Crusade. Predictably, it looks like the Great Circle is exclusive to Xbox and PC and will not release on PlayStation (at least at launch).

While the Xbox YouTube channel will often upload trailers that exclude competing platforms, a game's full platform availability can typically be found on the developer/publisher's channel. Bethesda Softworks has published a trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that omits PlayStation as a launch platform--only Xbox Series X/S consoles, Game Pass, and Steam are listed (it's likely coming to the Microsoft PC store, though too).

This seems to punctuate months of back-and-forth exclusivity talk about future Xbox first-party games, and Indiana Jones in particular. This topic has been controversial to say the least, with Xbox upper management usually opting to stay out of the discussions and leave official reveals and comms to developers.

The news isn't a surprise, though.

Testimony delivered in the FTC v Microsoft federal trial suggested that all future ZeniMax games could be exclusive to Xbox and skip competing platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo.

Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media, which includes Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, and ZeniMax Online for $7.5 billion in 2020. Content exclusivity was part of that deal, and at the time, there was ambiguity about total exclusivity. It was believed that Bethesda and Microsoft would weigh exclusivity on a per-game basis.

"What we'll do in the long run is we don't have intentions of just pulling all of Bethesda content out of Sony or Nintendo or otherwise," Xbox finance officer Tim Stuart said at the time.

"But what we want is we want that content, in the long run, to be either first or better or best or pick your differentiated experience, on our platforms. We will want Bethesda content to show up the best on our platforms."

Also, during last year's FTC v Microsoft trial, Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that exclusivity was decided on a 'case-by-case basis':

Q Do you remember talking to Jamie Leder about presumptions of platform releases? I wanted to make it clear to the team that their games they're building would at least be shipping on Xbox and PC. I had a discussion with Jamie that we were at least focused on those two platforms. I announced that we'd made a decision on a case-by-case basis. We would leave the decisions we would make for other platforms for a later date.

Spencer has also delivered pro-exclusivity comments, saying that if Bethesda games do remain Xbox exclusive then the $7.5 billion buyout would 'still work' for Microsoft:

"I don't have to go ship those games on any other platform other than the platforms that we support in order to kind of make the deal work for us."

That being said, it's possible Microsoft could reverse this decision and release Indy on PlayStation at some point in the future.

As per Phil Spencer's testimony in the FTC v MSFT case: