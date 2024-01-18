Harrison Ford stars in new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game

MachineGames new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game will star Harrison Ford, is first-person and takes place between Raiders and The Last Crusade.

Xbox's new Indiana Jones game will use Harrison Ford's likeness, and MachineGames reveals tons of new information about its new Indy project.

MachineGames has officially revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a new action-adventure game with a first-person view. Harrison Ford has signed on to lend his iconic face to the project, complete with his signature hat, adventurer's coat, and legendary whip. Ford looks like he just jumped off the big screen and right into the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass in 2024, the studio has announced.

Insofar as mechanics, MachineGames and executive producer Todd Howard have worked very closely with Lucasfilm to make the most authentic and definitive Indiana Jones game ever. The Great Circle will have everything gamers expect from an Indy experience: Confident derring-do dialog sequences, swashbuckling adventure as Indy whip-swings across chasms and punches Nazis, and of course the cryptic puzzle-solving of ancient relics, traps, and more.

MachineGames on gameplay:

"We've created this sort of hybrid experience that mixes melee combat, stealth, and gunplay."

On puzzles:

"The most authentic Indiana Jones game we can make is one that makes you think, first."

On Indy's iconic whip:

"You can use it as a traversal tool to make your way around the environment, as a distraction, and yes, you can absolutely use it in combat. Everything you'd expect from Indy's whip, and hopefully a little more."

As far as the timeline goes, the Great Circle is an original story that takes place between the events of The Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade films.