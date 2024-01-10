Our visit with ASUS at CES 2024 showed ROG STRIX AIOs and a stunning BTF TUF build

As we entered the room for the ASUS portion of CES 2024, we were greeted with an assortment of laptops, monitors, and GPUs, which Ryan will be covering soon, but just beyond that was a huge wall of RGB illumination with the ROG logo and REPUBLIC OF GAMERS spelled out for all of us to enjoy.

Around the corner, we ran into this ROG STRIX LC III 360 ARGB CPU cooler that sports a new block design with a 360° rotatable logo and over ten custom Aura lighting effects on this 7th gen V2 Astetek model. It also sports premium ROG ARGB fans with high airflow, optimized acoustics, and a silent mode.

On this ROG STRIX Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi II motherboard, we also found the ROG STRIX LC III 360 ARGB LCD White Edition AIO. This one has a 2.1" IPS LCD that is also 360° rotatable, so one can display system stats, custom art, time of day, system monitoring, or personalized images. This is also a 7th gen V2 design with premium ROG ARGB fans.

Lastly, we found the BTF TUF build in all its wireless glory, or at least optically. With the BTF design, all the cables are hidden from view, which also requires a specialized chassis to accommodate the wiring. You may also notice that the GPU is also designed with this in mind, allowing users not to have to see the GPU power leads, and of course, there is a set of four of the Patriot TUF branded RAM onboard, which we covered in a previous news post.