Our visit with ASUS at CES 2024 showed ROG STRIX AIOs and a stunning BTF TUF build

The ROG STRIX LC III 360 ARGB, ROG STRIX LC III 360 ARGB LCD in white, and a super clean TUF Gaming Alliance BTF system in all its glory.

Published
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

As we entered the room for the ASUS portion of CES 2024, we were greeted with an assortment of laptops, monitors, and GPUs, which Ryan will be covering soon, but just beyond that was a huge wall of RGB illumination with the ROG logo and REPUBLIC OF GAMERS spelled out for all of us to enjoy.

Our visit with ASUS at CES 2024 showed ROG STRIX AIOs and a stunning BTF TUF build 02
Open Gallery 4

Around the corner, we ran into this ROG STRIX LC III 360 ARGB CPU cooler that sports a new block design with a 360° rotatable logo and over ten custom Aura lighting effects on this 7th gen V2 Astetek model. It also sports premium ROG ARGB fans with high airflow, optimized acoustics, and a silent mode.

Our visit with ASUS at CES 2024 showed ROG STRIX AIOs and a stunning BTF TUF build 03
Open Gallery 4

On this ROG STRIX Z790-A Gaming Wi-Fi II motherboard, we also found the ROG STRIX LC III 360 ARGB LCD White Edition AIO. This one has a 2.1" IPS LCD that is also 360° rotatable, so one can display system stats, custom art, time of day, system monitoring, or personalized images. This is also a 7th gen V2 design with premium ROG ARGB fans.

Our visit with ASUS at CES 2024 showed ROG STRIX AIOs and a stunning BTF TUF build 04
Open Gallery 4

Lastly, we found the BTF TUF build in all its wireless glory, or at least optically. With the BTF design, all the cables are hidden from view, which also requires a specialized chassis to accommodate the wiring. You may also notice that the GPU is also designed with this in mind, allowing users not to have to see the GPU power leads, and of course, there is a set of four of the Patriot TUF branded RAM onboard, which we covered in a previous news post.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB All-in-one AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2024 at 4:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Chad joined the TweakTown team in 2009 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. After a year of gaming, Chad caught the OC bug. With overclocking comes the need for better cooling, and Chad has had many air and water setups. With a few years of abusing computer parts, he decided to take his chances and try to get a review job. As an avid overclocker, Chad is always looking for the next leg up in RAM and coolers.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags