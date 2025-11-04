ID-COOLING's new FX360 AIO Coolers offer real-time monitoring and a next-gen pump

ID-COOLING new AIO coolers offer style, performance, and won't break the bank. And all feature the company's new ceramic Gen-7 Pro Pump.

TL;DR: ID-COOLING's new FX360 LCD AIO liquid cooler combines budget-friendly, high-performance cooling with customizable full-color LCD displays and ARGB lighting. Featuring a quiet ceramic Gen-7 Pro Pump, versatile fan options, and easy installation, these coolers support AMD and Intel CPUs, offering reliable, stylish thermal management with a three-year warranty.

ID-COOLING's latest all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler delivers cooling performance on a budget while still offering impressive aesthetics thanks to the mix of lighting and the inclusion of a fully customizable display on the pump. The ID-COOLING FX360 LCD, also available in FX240 LCD form, includes a 240x240 resolution full-color LCD screen on the pump with an ARGB lighting ring surrounding the customizable display.

ID-COOLING's easy-to-use customization software makes setting up the display a breeze, with the option to choose from a range of different themes that showcase system information, such as CPU and GPU temperatures, as well as the ability to create your own. Plus, dynamic features like animated visuals add a personalized touch to any build.

Of course, aesthetics are just that, and performance is king. Underneath the display, you'll find the company's ceramic Gen-7 Pro Pump, featuring a maximum speed of 2900 RPM, delivering quiet, long-lasting cooling performance. ID-COOLING's design also relocates the water injection ports compared to other coolers, further reducing noise levels without compromising performance.

The ID-COOLING FX360 LCD also includes three AS-120 V2 RGB fans, while the ID-COOLING FX360 LCD PE model includes three RGB-free premium AP-120-K fans with a three-phase, six-pole motor to increase airflow and pressure. Both models are compatible with AMD and Intel CPUs, feature a simple-to-install mounting system with a universal one-piece bracket, and ship with high-quality thermal paste.

Rounding out the new lineup is the ID-COOLING FX360 TD, featuring a more minimalist digital display on the pump for real-time monitoring. You've still got a similar high-density radiator as the LCD model, with the same trio of AS-120 V2 RGB fans and ARGB lighting ring surrounding the digital display and ceramic Gen-7 Pro Pump.

All ID-COOLING's new AIO coolers ship with a three-year warranty and are available now, with Amazon links and pricing below.