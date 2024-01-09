New be quiet! Dark Rock Elite CPU cooler spotted at CES 2024 along with wall of cooling fans

be quiet! has many products in the pipeline for the upcoming quarters this year, but what we found in their CES 2024 suite did not disappoint.

When we arrived at the be quiet! suite for CES 2024, we were immediately greeted with a wall of products, or more likely, the packaging of just about all the options smaller than cases to gander at prior to getting into the nitty gritty of what follows. While they do not have a large amount of new gear to show off, we were told that there are some new and exciting things coming soon, even some keyboards and streaming gear.

The first thing we noticed sitting on the table was the Dark Rock Elite, which we have yet to get into our hands. It is an upgrade to the vanilla Dark Rock coolers but keeps all the ideas and concepts that make be quiet! coolers such an attractive product to many buyers.

What sets the Dark Rock Elite apart from all the other air coolers is that be quiet! make is the addition of ARGB to the top of the tower. While this may not be an amazing addition to their lineup for some, it is a major departure from the traditional offerings they have given their users in the past. The best part is while talking to Kevin, we arranged for a sample to arrive at our door not long after we return home.

be quiet! also displayed their AIOs, at least what they are allowed to sell inside of the US. In this instance, we have a deconstructed Pure Loop 2 FX with the wrong fans sitting behind it. Although it is not new, they wanted to be sure to show off all of their current lineup to those of us lucky enough to visit them during CES.

What took us aback was a giant wall that contained 192 of be quiet! ARGB fans, all running from a single PC for control. This was done with a collaboration with SignalRGB who did the hard work of connecting the fans to hubs, powering this 900W monstrosity (just on the 5V rail) with eight PSUs powering it.

For every twelve fans on the wall, they were controlled by what we are told is a completely open-source fan hub. During the explanation, you will be able to access the controllers and the PCB, although it will take some work to solder all the components together, which are then USB-controlled via any PC.

For those who think we might be joking about how the wall of fans is controlled, we made sure to get an image of the PC in control of everything, with the monitor showing the SignalRGB software in control of everything, with complete customization possibilities. We could only dream of such an amazing wall of fans in our office just for the fun of it, but it does go to show what sort of potential and control is on the horizon for all of you RGB lovers out there.