Apple is in 'no rush' to ship an updated AirTag item tracker and may wait until 2025

The Apple AirTag is already one of the best item trackers in the world which might explain why nobody expects it to be refreshed any time soon.

When it comes to finding your lost wallet, bag, keys, or just about anything else, you really can't go wrong with using an AirTag. The little item tracker lasts for a year or so on a single battery and connects to Apple's own Find My network for quick and accurate locating. So why would Apple go through the work of launching an updated model?

That's the question that everyone has been asking and the simple answer might be that it isn't going to. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, claims that Apple is now in "no rush" to release a new version of the AirTag, which means that we might be waiting until 2025 at the earliest. The AirTag 2 is something that will surely happen eventually, but 2024 now seems increasingly out of the question.

Writing in a paywalled response to a question in his weekly Power On newsletter that was then reported on by 9to5Mac, Gurman suggested that there are no standout new features that Apple could add to the AirTag 2 and that the current model still does most of the things anyone could want from such a device.

Gurman also said that Apple still has tons of AirTag stock in Apple Stores and other facilities which suggests that it might have produced too many of them the first time around. If that's the case, it seems unlikely to risk not being able to sell that inventory if it launches a new and better alternative. With that in mind, the AirTag 2 doesn't seem likely to be announced until next year at the earliest.

