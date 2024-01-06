ASRock unveils stunning 400Hz to 520Hz gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024

ASRock has announced it will be showcasing a fleet of new high refresh rate gaming monitors at CES 2024, with some hitting a crazy 520Hz.

CES 2024 has seemingly already started, with many companies announcing what they will be officially showcasing at the highly anticipated tech event.

ASRock has joined the likes of Samsung, LG, and many other companies in teasing what they will be unveiling at the show, with the Taiwanese manufacturer announcing today it will be showcasing new gaming monitors that can reach up to 520Hz. The two new gaming monitors are ultra-fast LCD displays, with one reaching a refresh rate of 520Hz and the other hitting 400Hz. Notably, the 400Hz variant supports a 1440p resolution, while the 520Hz variant is 1080p.

Both monitors are being released under ASRock's Phantom Gaming brand, and both are 27-inches. Officially called the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFW2A (1440p @ 400Hz IPS) and the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27FFX2A (1080p @ 520Hz). Unfortunately, ASRock didn't reveal any further details on each of the monitors and has since removed its press release, according to VideoCardz.

Furthermore, ASRock has announced that it will be unveiling two new OLED gaming monitors, the Phantom Gaming PGO34QRT2A and Phantom Gaming GO27QFS2A. Both of these displays will have a 240Hz refresh rate, and judging by their model numbers, one might be 34 inches, and the other might be 27 inches. Prices for all of the gaming monitors listed above have not been revealed, but we can expect to learn more about that and more about each of the displays during CES 2024.

