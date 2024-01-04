AMD's CES 2024 presentation will be all about 'the future of AI in personal computers'

AMD is coming to CES 2024 and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be there unveiling the 'latest product announcements and AMD-powered AI solutions.'

AMD's CES 2024 presentation, 'together we advance AI,' is scheduled to take place on January 8 at 7 am PST - with AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su and AMD's Senior Vice President of Computing and Graphics Jack Huynh set to take the stage.

The details for the event specifically mention 'AI in personal computers,' so we should probably expect both CPU and GPU announcements. "AMD is powering the end-to-end infrastructure that will define the AI era," the event description reads. "From cloud installation to enterprise cluster, AI-enabled intelligent embedded devices and PCs."

The presentation is scheduled to occur before NVIDIA's big GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER reveal, so it will be interesting to see if AMD has anything Radeon to show. There are credible rumors of a new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT with 16GB of VRAM launching in late January, and with RDNA 3 including AI hardware - the new GPU could be announced at this presentation.

However, as the presentation focuses squarely on AI hardware, there will probably be a bigger emphasis on AMD's latest Ryzen 8000 "Hawk Point" CPUs powering the new era of AI PCs versus anything purely PC gaming.

The Ryzen 8000 series includes dedicated AI hardware - a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that significantly boosts AI performance and workloads. With AI being integrated into operating systems, search engines, and productivity tools, we expect AMD to focus on this side of its new Ryzen lineup at its CES presentation. It could serve as a PC-focused response to the recent launch of Intel's AI-powered 'Meteor Lake' Core Ultra CPUs.

AMD will also be at CES 2023 proper, showcasing AMD Ryzen Z1 Series Processors for Handheld PC Gaming and AMD Ryzen and Radeon gaming desktops and laptops.