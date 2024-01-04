Moonwalkers X 'robotic shoes' will be at CES 2024, and they kind of look like AI roller skates

Shift Robotics is bringing its latest version of 'robotic shoes' to CES 2024, called Moonwalkers X. With six wheels (the original Moonwalkers has 10 wheels), the Moonwalkers X look like fancy roller skates designed for business and commercial use for employees that do a lot of walking.

Although they feature wheels, they're not roller skates. Each Moonwalkers X show straps onto your existing shoe, and with AI measuring your stride 100 times per second, they adjust to speed up the walking process. With Moonwalkers X, you can walk up to 250% faster than normal, which is why Shift Robotics mentions warehouse workers who might walk as many as 30,000 steps daily.

The latest version of these 'robotic shoes' (the wheels are smart enough to lock into place when they detect stairs) are significantly lighter, less than one pound for each shoe - and have been overhauled for control, safety, and agility.

There's also improved shock absorption, and because they use AI, the improved traction control and other elements are based on data from thousands of Moonwalkers users. Shift Robotics plans to ship the new and enhanced Moonwalkers X robotic shoes in the first half of 2024, pricing TBC.

"With Moonwalkers X, we've redefined lightweight mobility by trimming nearly a pound from the original design," said Xunjie Zhang, CEO and founder of Shift Robotics and Moonwalkers inventor. "Imagine the ease of workers' boots but with the power of Moonwalkers. Our revamped drivetrain, the magnesium alloy-based frame, and the new shock-absorbing wheels all come together to offer the smoothest, most efficient warehouse navigation ever."

Warehouse workers aside, I'd love a pair of these specifically for an event like CES 2024 or Computex 2024 - it'd make walking around the various booths, halls, and hotels much easier.

