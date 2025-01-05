All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Robotic vacuum cleaners now have an arm to help pick up your dirty laundry

A robovac company has unveiled a new Roomba that comes with a robotic arm designed to assist with house cleaning chores such as picking up rubbish.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A robovac company has introduced a new Roomba featuring a robotic arm to aid in house cleaning tasks, such as picking up rubbish.

The world of robotic vacuum cleaners is still evolving, and at CES 2025 a company has unveiled a new roomba that comes with a robotic arm designed to help clean up household rubbish.

Robotic vacuum cleaners now have an arm to help pick up your dirty laundry 6565
2

The company Roborock has unveiled the Saros Z70, which will be debuting at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The new robotic vacuum cleaner has already been demoed to select publications that report the arm does work as advertised, meaning its capable of picking up items such as socks, rubbish, etc, but it's unfortunately extremely slow at completing the task.

The Verge reports the Saros Z70 arm takes approximately 1 minute to pick up and move an item in its way. Additionally, the publication reports the arm is only capable of picking up specific items, which currently are socks, tissues, small towels, and sandals that weigh under 300 grams. Roborock said that more items will be added to the list of items the Saros Z70 is capable of picking up, but the company didn't give specifics on if the total weight of the item would be increased.

According to Roborock, the Z70 is the "first-of-its-kind mass-produced foldable robotic arm with five axis". More specifically, the arm is called the OmiGrip, and it's able to extend, unfold, twist, and move both vertically and horizontally. During its first cleaning run, the Z70 will identify any objects that it's able to pick up, and after the cleaning run is complete, it will return to those objects and initiate the pick-up process, where it will then move the objects to an area it has already cleaned. On the third cleaning run, it will pick up those marked items and place them in the location the user has designated on the Roborock app.

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

