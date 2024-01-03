Don't expect big iPhone 16 improvements, analysts warn

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models might have only been on sale for a short period of time in the grand scheme of things, but there is already a suggestion that those waiting for what comes next might want to look elsewhere or bite the bullet and place an order today instead. That's the prevailing feeling among the analysts at Barclays at least, with the outfit saying that we shouldn't expect anything groundbreaking when Apple's next iPhones are announced.

That announcement is likely to come in or around September of this year, but 9to5Mac reports on an analyst note that warns of no new features or upgrades being in the pipeline for the iPhone 16 that will make it a more compelling option than the one that is already on store shelves. As a result, the analysts' report goes on to say that it has reduced Apple's stock price target from $161 per share down to just $160.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In terms of the current iPhones, the report adds that Barclays believes that there have been indications that buyers of iPhones have chosen to pick up the cheaper models rather than the Pro ones this year, something that is unusual for an iPhone launch. The report also says that there has been a lack of improvement in iPad and Mac sales, as well as sales of Apple Watches. All of those things combined to see Apple's price target reduced by the analysts.

There isn't an awful not known about the new iPhones just yet, but we can expect that to change as we get closer to their official unveiling later this year. Barclays appears to be basing its information on details gleaned from the supply chain, but it remains to be seen how accurate those details are.