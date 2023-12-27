LG's new gram Pro laptop features Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 1800p OLED display

The new 2024 LG gram series has been teased, with 7 of the 2024 models featuring AI-enabled functions on the LG gram Link app, and more.

LG has just officially teased its next-gen 2024 gram series laptops, with plenty of them powered with AI features thanks to their included Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors. Check them out:

LG's new gram Pro laptop

First off, LG has its new gram Pro and gram Pro 2-in-1 laptops, with model numbers 16Z90SP and 17Z90SP, respectively. Both of LG's new gram Pro laptops feature an Intel Core Ultra processor with its new hybrid Meteor Lake architecture, as well as an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

LG's new gram Pro (model 16Z90SP) laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, up to 1TB of Gen4 SSD, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, and display options of either 16-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED panel, and a 2560 x 1600 LCD panel. Personally, I'd recommend that delicious OLED panel. The OLED panel has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the LCD panel has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Inside, the new LG gram Pro models feature a dual-fan cooling system, which the company says the extra cooling power helps new laptops to "perform optimally," even when handling demanding software loads like video editing and AI image creation tools. LG is known for its thin laptop designs with its gram series, with the 16-inch and 17-inch LG gram Pro laptops with ultra-slim and ultra-lightweight designs. It has been one of my favorite things about the LG gram laptops, is their thin and lightweight side.

LG's new gram Pro laptop

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, said: "The LG gram Pro series introduces an exciting, new product range combining ultra-slim design with powerful performance. We will continue to expand the LG gram series, providing portable, high-spec devices that deliver a premium user experience".

LG's new gram Pro laptops have premium picture quality, with impressive color and contrast, offering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. Both of the models come with "Wide Quad" connectivity, which means each gram Pro laptop features Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI connectivity.

LG's new gram Pro laptop

On the AI side of things, the new LG gram Pro laptops feature Intel AI Boost, which is Intel's new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on the Meteor Lake CPU as an NPU tile, handling AI workloads even when you don't have an internet connection. LG will have its new gram Pro laptops using AI through the LG gram Link app, which the company says helps in file sharing, photo transfers, and screen mirroring between your LG gram Pro laptop running Windows, Android and iOS devices.

LG's new gram Pro laptop

LG's new gram Link app also features integrated AI functionality which intelligently categorizes your photos stored on the LG gram Pro laptop, and helps simplify the image searches through keyword identification.