Rambus using industry's first 4th Gen RCD DDR5 RAM in data center servers, up to 7200 MT/s

Rambus has just announced its new 4th Gen RCD (Registering Clock Driver) for DDR5 memory, with speeds clocking in at 7200 MT/s for up to 50% more bandwidth.

Rambus chief operating officer, Sean Fan, said: "With memory being an essential enabler of server performance, the need for greater memory bandwidth continues its meteoric rise driven by demanding workloads like generative AI. The Rambus Gen4 DDR5 RCD is the latest demonstration of our commitment to providing leadership products ahead of the market need to support our customers' current and planned server platforms".

The company says that its new 4th Gen RCD for DDR5 memory modules -- RDIMMs are the key here -- is already sampling to customers this quarter and that the firm expects new data center CPUs and server platforms to use their new RCD modules. This is because they feature a 50% bandwidth uplift over first-gen RCD, which shipped with 4800MT/s speeds, while the new RCD memory ships with a faster 7200MT/s of bandwidth.

The new Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips, including the RCD, Serial Presence Detect (SPD) hub, and Temperature Sensors, are important in hitting the next level of performance for leading-edge servers.

Rambus explained on its press release: "The Rambus RCD is the flagship of our DDR5 memory interface chipset, built on over 30 years of high-performance memory experience and our company's renowned signal integrity (SI) / power integrity (PI) expertise. The chipset also includes Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hub and Temperature Sensors, two more key components for server systems. The SPD Hub and Temperature Sensors improve DDR5 DIMM system and thermal management in order to achieve higher performance levels within the desired power envelope".