Grand Theft Auto 5 was going to get 8 single-player DLC packs according to leaked data

Scrapped single-player DLC for GTA V (via leaked source code) would have seen players return to Liberty City and have Trevor channel his inner Agent 47.

Over the Christmas break, the full source code for Grand Theft Auto V was leaked. This big pile of data comes from the same hacker behind the damaging GTA 6 leaks, Arion Kurtaj - an 18-year-old with autism who was able to hack into developer Rockstar's systems with a simple mobile device in a hotel room.

Having all of GTA V's source code available is a huge concern for Rockstar, especially with its continued popularity and Grand Theft Auto Online being a juggernaut. Accessing the game's source code could lead to more sophisticated cheats and other exploits.

That said, the arrival of GTA V's source code also means we've now got some confirmation that Rockstar was planning on releasing no less than eight separate single-player DLC packs and expansions for the game.

All we have to go by are the potential names for these DLC story packs. Still, they hint at one focusing on Trevor working as an agent with a much larger expansion taking players back to Liberty City - the iconic setting of Grand Theft Auto III and IV. The list of DLC is as follows:

SP Assassination Pack

SP Manhunt Pack

SP Norman Pack

Agent Trevor

Relationship Pack

Enterprise Pack

Prologue DLC

LibertyV DLC

Based on the naming, 'Prologue' and 'LiberyV' would have probably been the biggest bits of single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V. The Relationship and Enterprise Packs would have most likely been centered around expanding existing mechanics in the game without too much in the way of a new story.

Rockstar has officially confirmed none of these, and in the case of GTA V not getting any post-launch single-player content, the studio has said in the past that focusing on next-gen ports, Red Dead Redemption II, and continued support for GTA Online took up all of its time and resources.