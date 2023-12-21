The iOS 17.2.1 update might fix the iPhone's battery drain problem in these countries

When Apple released iOS 17.2.1 to the public earlier this week it brought with it a number of bug fixes, but that was all that Apple had to say when people dug into the update's release notes. Now, it seems that those release notes were slightly different depending on which country you happened to live in.

As has been reported online, including by MacRumors, users who downloaded iOS 17.2.1 in Japan and China noted that their release notes mentioned an update that would help fix a battery drain issue which saw battery life fall more quickly than would normally be expected.

Apple hasn't provided any specific details about what that original bug was that caused the battery drain, but it does seem fairly confident that the problem has been fixed. MacRumors says that it reached out to Apple for clarification on the situation but has as yet not received a response.

As for iPhone owners around the world, Apple is already testing iOS 17.3, an update that is now in the hands of beta testers and is likely to be released to the public in early 2024. That update brings an important new Stolen Device Protection feature that is designed to keep Apple IDs safe even when an iPhone is stolen. The update will also bring collaborative Apple Music playlists after it was dropped prior to the iOS 17,2 update that was released to the public last week. The feature had been present in iOS 17.2 betas, but never made its way to the final version that was deemed fit for public consumption.