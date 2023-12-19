AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld: 7-inch 1200p 120Hz display, Ryzen 7 7480U, drops in December

AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld packs up to the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U (Zen 4 + RDNA 3) with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-7400 memory and 4TB of storage for $1199.

Another day, another Chinese manufacturer announces a new gaming handheld... today, AOKZOE has announced its new A2 gaming handheld. Check it out:

AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld: 7-inch 1200p 120Hz display, Ryzen 7 7480U, drops in December 105
The new AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld features a 7-inch 1920 x 1200 display at 120Hz, a slightly smaller panel than the 8-inch display used on the A1 PRO gaming handheld. AOKZOE says that the new bezel-less design on the A2 is something to point out, but I don't know about that.

Inside, we have the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U or the Ryzen 7 7840U. The Ryzen 7 6800U has a Zen 3+ CPU and RDNA 2 GPU, while the Ryzen 7 7840U features a Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU. We should expect an upgraded Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APU inside of a future gaming handheld from AOKZOE, and probably soon.

We also have 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, which is a big upgrade over the 6400MT/s memory used in the A2 gaming handheld. 32GB is stock standard here, with AOKZOE offering double the RAM that comes included in the ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion GO gaming handhelds.

AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld: 7-inch 1200p 120Hz display, Ryzen 7 7480U, drops in December 106
AOKZOE is offering its new A2 "ultimate handheld" starting from $599, which is the base model with the Ryzen 7 6800U APU with 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. From there, you've got the 7840U-based model for $699, which comes with 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD, too.

For $759, you'll get 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, while 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage will cost you $839. If you want the ultimate AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld, then there's the model with 64GB of RAM and 4TB SSD storage for $1199. Remember that these are Early Bird specials, so expect those prices to rise a bit.

AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld: 7-inch 1200p 120Hz display, Ryzen 7 7480U, drops in December 107
The Ryzen 7 7840U processor is based on the Zen 4 architecture, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads that will boost up to 5.1GHz, with 16MB of L3 cache and 24MB of cache in total. The storage on the AOKZOE A2 gaming handheld is PCIe Gen4, which means you'll get some fantastic storage speeds out of the handheld.

There's a 12,600mAh battery inside, with a 65W GaN PD charger adapter included. Connectivity wise we have a microSD 4.0 slot, dual USB4 ports, one USB-A 3.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. There's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, with the entire handheld weighing around 649g.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

