SEGA confirms five retro franchises are returning with new games

SEGA confirms that five of its classic retro franchises are making a giant comeback, and it could be a part of the ambitious new Super Game initiative.

SEGA makes a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2023, and it could tie into the publisher's ambitious new Super Game business model.

SEGA is cooking up something special. The company announced not one, not two, but five games at TGA'23. The news is especially exciting for old-school fans who grew up with SEGA's outrageous games--the publisher is reaching far back into its legacy catalog.

Popular Now: Microsoft announces its killing support for the most popular Operating System

The publisher confirmed that new games in five classic franchises are currently in development, including Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. This aligns with previous reports of a Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio game becoming part of SEGA's Super Game initiative, a new concept that emphasizes online multiplayer, digital engagement, and long-term earnings (think live service games).

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's unknown whether or not these games will be part of SEGA's Super Game plans, but if they are, it's possible that SEGA is ramping up to build a kind of Games-as-a-Platform launcher/gateway that serves up entries into multiple live games.

There's not much actual info on the Super Game strategy outside of somewhat-vague descriptors from executive management, but it's possible that SEGA could try to leverage its franchises in a cohesively-packaged format similar to Fortnite's new Lego, racing, and music modes.

The announcement was made in a new SEGA marketing campaign with the moniker Power the Next Level: