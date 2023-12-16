Wizards gave Larian free reign on D&D to make Baldur's Gate 3

Larian Studios boss Swen Vincke says that Wizards of the Coast gave the devs total creative freedom on the D&D franchise IP to make Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian Studios boss Swen Vincke confirms the game dev was given full creative control over Baldur's Gate 3, including free reign on which era the game takes place in.

Baldur's Gate 3 is known for its incredibly vast player freedom. Gamers can choose a multitude of outcomes throughout the RPG, whether it be something integral like character creation/skills/classes or the myriad ways you can win in battle. Whatever the parameter is, you can bet that Larian lets you fiddle and experiment with it.

It turns out that the Belgian RPG masters were given similar freedoms. In a recent awards acceptance letter penned by Swen Vincke, the founder says that Larian was given "carte blanche" (a Latin term that essentially means blank check, in this case denoting full artistic liberty) on how they wanted to use the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. Vincke further comments about the disastrous layoffs that saw Hasbro eliminating 1,100 employees, many of which were at its Wizards of the Coast division.

"I also want to thank Wizards of the Coast and specifically the DnD team for giving us carte blanche. I'm really sorry to hear so many of you were let go. It's a sad thing to realize that of the people who were in the original meeting room, there's almost nobody left. I hope you all end up well."

Baldur's Gate 3, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023, has been widely hailed for not including microtransactions. Vincke shares his thoughts on this topic, saying that money should be used as an accelerant for more game development, not become the end goal.

"Many developers, myself included, make games because they love seeing others engage with their creations in a way only games can offer

"They don't care that much about the money made beyond it being the fuel they need to create new and better games. It's worth reminding everyone that fuel is but a means, not a goal. Whereto and how we journey are what matter and what we remember."

