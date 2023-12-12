Here are the top 10 games, movies, and TV shows for 2023 according to Google search

Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us make up the top games searched for in 2023 with Barbie and Oppenheimer taking the number one and two spot for movies.

Google has released its annual Year in Search 2023 list, and even though there are still a few weeks left before we call it quits on 2023, we've now got a bunch of Top 10 lists covering the most searched movies, games, TV shows, and more. And with that, it's easy to conclude that the most popular searches are stand-ins for the most popular 'x' things for 2023.

Taking a look at games, Hogwarts Legacy takes the crown, beating Sony's The Last of Us franchise, Bethesda's Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, and Diablo IV. The list of games isn't all heavy-hitter blockbusters, as some of the popular games for 2023 include Battlegrounds Mobile, the Wordle-style Connections from The New York Times, and a Japanese puzzle game that loosely translates to 'Watermelon Game.'

Interestingly, although Baldur's Gate 3 swept The Game Awards and is widely viewed as the best RPG released this year, it sits behind Bethesda's Starfield. Another interesting takeaway is that Grand Theft Auto 6 is nowhere to be found.

Although it was the runner-up to Hogwarts Legacy, Sony's The Last of Us was so high on the games list (without an original game release) because of the HBO adaptation, the most popular TV Show according to Google's Year in Search 2023 list. Other notable entries in the list include Wednesday, One Piece, and Shadow and Bone from Netflix.

Over on the movie side the top two is like looking at a meme come to life with Barbie and Oppenheimer taking the one and two spot - confirming that 2023 was the year of Barbenheimer. Other notable movies include John Wick: Chapter 4 and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Google's Year in Search 2023 - head here for more.

Games

Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Connections Battlegrounds Mobile India Starfield Baldur's Gate 3 スイカ ゲーム Diablo IV Atomic Heart Sons of the Forest

Movies

Barbie Oppenheimer Jawan Sound of Freedom John Wick: Chapter 4 Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All at Once Gadar 2 Creed III Pathaan

TV Shows

The Last of Us Wednesday Ginny & Georgia One Piece Kaleidoscope King the Land The Glory That '90s Show The Fall of the House of Usher Shadow and Bone

Actors