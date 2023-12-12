Here are the top 10 games, movies, and TV shows for 2023 according to Google search

Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us make up the top games searched for in 2023 with Barbie and Oppenheimer taking the number one and two spot for movies.

Published
2 minutes & 5 seconds read time

Google has released its annual Year in Search 2023 list, and even though there are still a few weeks left before we call it quits on 2023, we've now got a bunch of Top 10 lists covering the most searched movies, games, TV shows, and more. And with that, it's easy to conclude that the most popular searches are stand-ins for the most popular 'x' things for 2023.

Taking a look at games, Hogwarts Legacy takes the crown, beating Sony's The Last of Us franchise, Bethesda's Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, and Diablo IV. The list of games isn't all heavy-hitter blockbusters, as some of the popular games for 2023 include Battlegrounds Mobile, the Wordle-style Connections from The New York Times, and a Japanese puzzle game that loosely translates to 'Watermelon Game.'

Interestingly, although Baldur's Gate 3 swept The Game Awards and is widely viewed as the best RPG released this year, it sits behind Bethesda's Starfield. Another interesting takeaway is that Grand Theft Auto 6 is nowhere to be found.

Although it was the runner-up to Hogwarts Legacy, Sony's The Last of Us was so high on the games list (without an original game release) because of the HBO adaptation, the most popular TV Show according to Google's Year in Search 2023 list. Other notable entries in the list include Wednesday, One Piece, and Shadow and Bone from Netflix.

Over on the movie side the top two is like looking at a meme come to life with Barbie and Oppenheimer taking the one and two spot - confirming that 2023 was the year of Barbenheimer. Other notable movies include John Wick: Chapter 4 and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Google's Year in Search 2023 - head here for more.

Games

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. The Last of Us
  3. Connections
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India
  5. Starfield
  6. Baldur's Gate 3
  7. スイカ ゲーム
  8. Diablo IV
  9. Atomic Heart
  10. Sons of the Forest

Movies

  1. Barbie
  2. Oppenheimer
  3. Jawan
  4. Sound of Freedom
  5. John Wick: Chapter 4
  6. Avatar: The Way of Water
  7. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  8. Gadar 2
  9. Creed III
  10. Pathaan

TV Shows

  1. The Last of Us
  2. Wednesday
  3. Ginny & Georgia
  4. One Piece
  5. Kaleidoscope
  6. King the Land
  7. The Glory
  8. That '90s Show
  9. The Fall of the House of Usher
  10. Shadow and Bone

Actors

  1. Jeremy Renner
  2. Jenna Ortega
  3. 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV)
  4. Danny Masterson
  5. Pedro Pascal
  6. Jamie Foxx
  7. Brendan Fraser
  8. Russell Brand
  9. Kiara Advani
  10. Matt Rife
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.00
$549.00--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2023 at 9:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:trends.google.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags