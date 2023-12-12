Mouse is a new shooter that blends Doom with 1930s cartoon style, and we're here for it

Mouse is a new first-person shooter with a visual style that goes all the way back to the very first Disney cartoons from the 1920s and 1930s.

Usually, when I'm writing about a new mouse for PC on TweakTown, it's about that thing that plugs into your PC for pointing and clicking, so it's nice to take a little break from that to talk about a new PC game due to arrive in 2025 called Mouse. It is a new first-person shooter with retro-inspired gameplay from the Doom era; however, the visual style and art direction are all about classic 1930s cartoons. Most notably, Disney's iconic Steamboat Willie animation from 1928.

If you're a fan of Cuphead, which applied a similar sensibility to the classic 2D platformer and side-scrolling bullet-hell genre, Mouse is something to watch. Over on the game's Steam page, developer and publisher Fumi Games described Mouse as a "gritty, jazz-fueled shooter" that is "inspired by classic FPS and noir films."

What stands out in this trailer is how the animation faithfully recreates the over-the-top cartoon violence of animation from the first half of the 20th century. From headshots to tommy guns and what looks like an 'ultimate' ability that gives you fast-firing finger guns, a lighthearted and comedic tone nails the old-school cartoon vibe.

Mouse boasts a unique visual style inspired by the charm of 1930s rubber hose animation, transporting players to a nostalgic era of early cartoons. Assume the role of a private detective navigating a noir city teeming with gangs, mobs, and characters from the dark side. Unravel a quest for justice in a noir city mired in chaos, corruption, and vibrant energy, utilizing a diverse arsenal of weapons, power-ups, and explosives to thwart the takeover by corrupt politicians.

This "rubber hose animation," where everything is constantly moving and bouncing, gave Cuphead its distinct charm, so it's wonderful to see it applied to the FPS genre. Of course, the jury is still out regarding the game's overall level design, weapon feel, and challenge, but this new trailer has made it shoot up our most wanted games list.