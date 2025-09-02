Fallout: Bakersfield extended gameplay re-imagines the original in the style of classic Doom

TL;DR: Fallout: Bakersfield is a GZDoom total conversion mod that reimagines the original 1997 Fallout as a first-person action RPG with retro shooter aesthetics. Led by Red888guns, it offers detailed, nostalgic gameplay and HUD design, promising a fresh experience for fans awaiting official Fallout releases.

Fallout: Bakersfield is a total conversion and mod for GZDoom, reimagining the original 1997 isometric Fallout as a first-person action RPG. As it's based on the original look and feel of Doom and other 1990s first-person games from the era, it presents the classic RPG in the style of a modern retro shooter, with classic CD-ROM era pixelated computer-generated characters in low-fi environments.

As a passion project from a small team led by Red888guns, Fallout: Bakersfield has been making waves in the PC gaming community due to its faithful and creative spin on the original Fallout. From the HUD that includes a classic RPG readout of damage numbers and descriptions through the animation that is impressively detailed and gory, even though it purposely cuts frames to add an old-school charm, Fallout: Bakersfield stands tall even among the most impressive traditional Fallout mods.

And now, with the extended gameplay trailer that you can watch above, the consensus is that this feels like a lot more than a love letter to the original Fallout. In fact, it's the sort of project that Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda should consider supporting and expanding to cover the first two isometric Fallout games.

Playing the iconic Fallout 2 in this manner would be an incredible experience for fans and a great way to revive these classics for a more modern audience, as retro-style PC shooters and dungeon crawlers are gaining popularity. With the continued success of the Fallout TV series, which is set to get at least another season on top of Season 2, which is debuting later this year, Microsoft does have a Fallout-sized hole in its lineup. With no sign of Fallout 5 and the Fallout 3 remake still a rumor, the only current Fallout game that gamers jump into is 2018's multiplayer-focused Fallout 76.

Fallout: Bakersfield is reportedly around 60% complete but may not be finished until 2027. That said, based on this extended look at gameplay, the wait will be worth it.