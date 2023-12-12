Impressive Black Myth: Wukong trailer captured on GeForce RTX 40 Series PC with DLSS 3

Black Myth: Wukong, from Chinese studio Game Science, is a new cinematic action RPG based on Journey to the West and Monkey King mythology powered by Unreal Engine 5 technology. Thanks to some pretty spectacular trailers, it has garnered plenty of attention in recent years. At The Game Awards 2023, we got another brilliant-looking trailer with a release date of August 20, 2024.

Watching the trailer a few times, this is one of those "mark your calendar" games, and today we've got confirmation from NVIDIA that all of the footage in the trailer was captured on a "GeForce RTX 40 Series PC" with DLSS 3 Frame Generation enabled.

We assume that means GeForce RTX 4090 because the level of detail in the characters, world, and visual effects looks incredible. If you haven't seen the latest trailer, watch the one posted on the GeForce RTX YouTube channel in high-quality 4K.

Previously, NVIDIA has hosted a few deep-dive looks into Black Myth: Wukong's gameplay, and going by what we've seen; this could be one of the first God of War or Elden Ring-style AAA epics to make its way out of China. Game Science is a relatively unknown studio, but with the backing of China's Tencent and the trailers and gameplay demos showcasing some awesome art direction and design, the hope is that this will turn out to be something special.

In addition to PC, the game is headed to PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Still, as an NVIDIA-sponsored (or supported) title, the PC version will push visual fidelity to new heights thanks to ray tracing, DLSS, and a whole suite of RTX technologies.