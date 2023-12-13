ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs

ASAKA's new angled 12VHPWR power adapters for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are here, would make any gaming PC look sleek.

Published
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

ASAKA has just revealed its new G-Nexus P24 adapter for NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs that use 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors that support up to 600W of power flowing through them.

ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 902
Open Gallery 8

The new ASAKA G-Nexus P24 adapter and its 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors see each of the 8-pin cables delivering up to 150W of power for a total of 450W of power delivery. This means that you can use any GeForce RTX 40 series GPU right up to the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards, but overclocking them and driving past 450W might require a different cable or a different cable adapter.

ASAKA recommends keeping your power cables away from heat sources, as it might cause damage to the cables, your graphics card, or more. However, I think that will be hard, considering the G-Nexus P24 adapter runs directly in front of your graphics card... you know, a major source of heat.

ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 903ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 904
ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 905ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 906

The L-shaped power adapter definitely looks nice, with a smaller footprint and simplified cable management... but it would be kinda useless for anyone using a vertical GPU mount to house their GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card.

ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 907ASAKA unveils new angled 12VHPWR power adapter for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs 908

ASAKA is using a 30cm cable between the 12VHPWR power connector (which is held at a 90-degree angle) while the other end of the cable features the 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. We don't know about the pricing on ASAKA's new G-Nexus P24 power adapter, but we should expect it out in the coming weeks as we flow into 2024.

NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, videocardz.com, akasa.co.uk

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

