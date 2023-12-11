Timesplitters dev Free Radical Design shut down as Embracer cuts costs

Timesplitters 4 developer Free Radical Design has been shut down just 2 years after re-opening, studio shuttered as part of Embracer's cost control.

Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Free Radical Design, the studio behind the anticipated Timesplitters 4, has been shut down as video games industry layoffs continue.

Timesplitters dev Free Radical Design shut down as Embracer cuts costs 41
Open Gallery 2

The gaming market has cut over 6,000 jobs as publishers try to stabilize profits through cost control measures. Big-name publishers from Electronic Arts to Ubisoft have eliminated hundreds of jobs, but Swedish decentralized games empire The Embracer Group may lead the charge with over 900 people being laid off as of September 30, with more layoffs happening since.

At the time Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors warned that more layoffs are possible. Now parent company Plaion, who operates the Deep Silver publishing label, has apparently closed Free Radical Design (FRD). This comes shortly after Plaion also closed Volition, the developers of the Saints Row franchise. The FRD studio had been resurrected in 2021 after Embracer purchased the IP back in 2018, and Free Radical Design had been working on a new Timesplitters game.

Steve Ellis, the studio development director at Free Radical design, confirmed the studio's closure on LinkedIn:

"Today I had to inform all staff at Free Radical Design that they were being made redundant, at the worst possible time of year, and through no fault of their own.

"This industry needs to grow up and learn how to do better and stop treating its staff as dispensable. We're unfortunately only the latest in a very long line of similar stories this year.

"Such a shame that the world will never get to see the game that we were developing."

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III - PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/11/2023 at 5:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:linkedin.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags