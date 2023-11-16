Embracer Group laid off 904 workers, includes over 700 game devs

Embracer Group reveals that it has laid off 904 people as part of the first phase of its 'restructuring program,' leading to a drop in operation expenses.

Embracer Group's new restructuring program has taken the toll of 900+ layoffs at the company.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Embracer Group's latest Q2 report gives an exact number of how many people have been laid off as part of its new cost-saving initiative. The earnings update confirms that 904 workers have been let go since Embracer started its restructuring program, the vast majority of which were game developers.

The decentralized interactive entertainment empire went from 11,356 game developers and 16,605 total headcount in the first quarter, to 10,654 game developers and 15,701 total headcount in the second quarter of the 2023/24 fiscal year. This shows that total game developers were reduced by 702, due to the closure of Saints Row developer Volition and other reductions. As outlined in the report, Embracer's total headcount was reduced by 904, or about 5%.

The company explains that this restructuring program will reduce its capital expenditures--the money that it invests into content production--from 8 billion SEK to 5 billion SEK. This represents a reduction of $283 million in capital expenditures. Emberacer notes that the first phase of the restructuring program, which culminated in the layoffs of 904 people, has resulted in operation expense savings.

Below are snippets from Embracer's latest report regarding the restructuring program: